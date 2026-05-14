The parliament adopted the amendments to the Consumer Protection Act on first reading

The parliament adopted on first reading amendments to the Consumer Protection Act, submitted by Yavor Gechev from "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB) and a group of deputies, against the high prices of goods and services, BTA reports. The amendments were supported by 121 deputies from the Progressive Bulgaria Party and 15 deputies from the Democratic Rights Movement. One MP from the PB, four from GERB-SDF, eight from „Democratic Bulgaria" (DB), 13 from „We continue the change" (PP) and 12 from „Vazrazhdane", while 10 MPs from GERB-SDF and 11 MPs from the DB abstained.

The bill transfers certain texts from the Law on the Introduction of the Euro to the Consumer Protection Law, extending their effect by a year compared to the originally envisaged deadline. The texts prohibit the increase in prices of goods and services offered to consumers when the increase is not economically justified. The bill indicates objective economic factors in the presence of which the increase in prices can be considered justified, including an increase in delivery and production costs, an increase in labor costs, an increase in the price of energy, and others. The aim is to ensure transparency, verifiability and protection against unjustified and speculative price increases.

It is also envisaged that retailers of food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, non-food products and pharmaceutical products with a turnover for the previous year of over 5,112,919 euros will be obliged to publish and provide price information in a machine-readable format on a daily basis.

The changes must enter into force on August 9, 2026 and will apply until August 9, 2027.

During the debate, the opposition criticized the introduction of the concept of “fair price“. The submitters explained that this is not a price ceiling, but has informative value.