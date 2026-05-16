Ministry of Interior changes rules for arresting minors

The Ministry of Interior is changing the official instructions for detaining minors, reports "Dnevnik". The decision comes against the backdrop of a landmark case in which a 15-year-old student condemned the prosecutor's office for an illegal arrest in Ruse last December.

Declaration of Rights

According to the institution's new regulations, each detained person will receive a copy of a declaration of their rights. The document begins with the text: "If you are detained by the police, you have the following rights". The instruction categorically states that one copy of the declaration remains with the law enforcement agencies, and the second is necessarily given to the detainee, who has the right to keep it for himself.

The landmark case in Ruse

The public's attention to the case was brought to light by the case for illegal detention, filed by 15-year-old Stanislav A., which has already passed the first instance. The young man is one of the three defendants for the beating of the director of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Ruse, Senior Commissioner Nikolay Kozhuharov. The attack on the head of the Ruse police is the subject of separate proceedings, which are still awaiting their judicial outcome and final verdicts.