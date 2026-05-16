The mayor of Sofia said in which districts new kindergartens will be built

Sofia will receive targeted funding in the amount of 13 million euros for the construction of new kindergartens and schools. This was announced by the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev in a post on Facebook.

According to him, the funds are the result of "constructive dialogue with the caretaker government" and represent an important step towards solving one of the main problems facing young families in the city.

With the provided funding, the Sofia Municipality plans to build a kindergarten for 12 groups in the "Mladost" district, a new kindergarten for 5 groups in the "Vitosha" district, as well as a kindergarten for 6 groups in the "Krasno Selo" district and for 4 groups in the "Studentski" district. It is also planned to design an educational complex in the Dragalevtsi district, which will include a school and a kindergarten with 4 groups.

"This is part of our larger task - to properly arrange Sofia's priorities and direct resources where the need is greatest," says Terziev.

The mayor also notes that the capital is "chronically underfunded" in the field of education in recent years, which makes state support particularly important.

According to the municipality's data, the shortage of places in kindergartens is expected to drop to about 7,000 children in the May 22nd ranking - nearly 2,000 fewer than last fall.

According to Terziev, the problem with places in kindergartens is gradually being overcome through new construction, but the shortage of places in nurseries and the lack of medical personnel remain a serious challenge.

"I appeal to the state for more flexible rules and real solutions to the staff shortage, because new kindergartens only make sense if there are enough people in them to take care of the children" the mayor also said.