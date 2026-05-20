Martin Dimitrov on the new rules of the National Assembly: We have seen this during the GERB era. But here is the fast track

The dispute is significant because elements of censorship are being introduced so that the opposition does not have the authority to exercise control over the government. This was said in "From the Day" on BNT by the deputy from "Democratic Bulgaria" Martin Dimitrov regarding the opposition's criticism of the changes proposed by "Progressive Bulgaria" in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, quoted by novini.bg.

Accountability and parliamentary control are being limited, the creation of temporary parliamentary committees is being made more difficult, and power is being concentrated in the prime minister. This is a very bad sign, said Dimitrov.

We have seen this during the GERB era. But it took GERB a long time to reach this model - here they are going on the fast track to restrict democracy. As we mentioned GERB, the people from "Progressive Bulgaria" must realize that if they have set out on this path, the path of imposing their power in this way and limiting democracy, then the bill will come, emphasized the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria".

In his words, the situation with both prices and the state budget is disturbing.

The most important task of the new government should be to limit the budget deficit. And it is here that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev is giving the wrong signal, saying that there is no problem with the deficit being above 3%, as long as it is managed. I find Galab Donev's excuses and whining more appealing - Bulgaria has good economic growth, the revenue side is doing well and if the government takes adequate measures, there will be no problems with the budget deficit, Dimitrov pointed out.

Galab Donev talks about many fads, but we don't see his fad. We want to see his measures, because what he presented is very weak to begin with. In addition to reducing the number of vacant positions in the state administration, there must be more measures. We are a constructive opposition, the point is that neither their price measures are sufficient, nor their budget measures are sufficient. We are inclined to both introduce and support difficult decisions that will lead to an improvement in the situation with both prices and the budget, the MP added.

But if the government does not reduce the deficit below 3%, all their planned measures against price increases will not work, Martin Dimitrov warned.