78 schools and 6 kindergartens will participate in the festive procession on May 24 in the capital

Children and students from 78 schools and 6 kindergartens will join the festive procession on the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture and Slavic Literature in Sofia, the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

The Regional Department of Education – Sofia-city, together with the Sofia Municipality, are organizing the participation of schools and kindergartens. Traditionally, the Guards Representative Brass Band will lead the festive column, which will set off at 10:30 from the square in front of the Presidency, followed by officials and school blocks. For the first time this year, 38 official school flags will be included in the columns. An individual banner with the same design has been made for each educational institution with a name, region and logo.

The column will be organized in a synchronized order – students and teachers will move in rows of up to ten people, and the principals of the capital's schools will be united in a common block immediately after the official guests. The Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, will also participate in the procession.

In front of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, representatives of the scientific community will join the procession, and in front of the building of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“ – representatives of the academic elite of Bulgaria.

From 12:00, the Deputy Minister of Education and Science Dr. Tanya Panchev, together with the Mayor of the capital Vasil Terziev and the Head of the Regional Department of Education – Sofia-city Dr. Eleonora Lilova will open a festive concert in front of the temple-monument “St. Alexander Nevski“. Dr. Eleonora Lilova will present the “Stars of Sofia“ awards. This award will be awarded for the first time to 40 prominent students from the capital with achievements in education, science, arts and public life.

The solemn concert will be attended by students and young people from 140. Sofia High School “Ivan Bogorov“, 144. Sofia High School “Narodni buditeli“ and the National Children's Palace.