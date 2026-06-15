"Air for Health" and "Greenpeace" - Bulgaria called on the unions to take a clear position on the Bobov Dol TPP

The "Air for Health" Association and "Greenpeace" - Bulgaria sent an open letter to the leadership of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) and the Confederation of Labor "Podkrepa" calling on the unions to take a clear position in protecting the health of workers at the Bobov Dol TPP and residents of the villages in the area. This was announced by the press center of "Greenpeace" - Bulgaria.

"In 2025 alone, 55 exceedances of the average hourly sulfur dioxide norm were recorded in Golemo Selo - 30 of them were detected by the mobile station of the Executive Agency for the Environment, and another 25 - by the automatic station installed by the Bobov Dol TPP," the environmental organization said. "Neither of the two stations measured throughout the year, but each separately recorded more than the 24 legally permitted exceedances per year," added "Greenpeace", quoted by BTA.

Pollution with dust and fine dust particles is also a problem that the organization points out. They add that there are complaints from local residents about black and white dust in their homes and cars. The two organizations emphasize that scientific studies prove the link between prolonged exposure to these pollutants and an increased risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and premature mortality.

Among the demands of the letter are strict compliance with environmental requirements by the Bobov Dol TPP, regular monitoring of the health status of workers and local residents, as well as a guarantee that no worker should have to choose between their job and their health.

A meeting is expected today between the mayors and chairmen of the municipal councils in Dupnitsa and Bobov Dol in connection with the implementation of the Territorial Just Transition Plan for the Kyustendil region, the association "For Razmetanitsa with Love" told BTA.

On May 21, the Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova announced that the Regional Environmental Inspectorate - Sofia has served an order for a compulsory administrative measure to close energy boiler 2 of the Bobov Dol TPP. A few days ago, she indicated to the deputies that the imposed compulsory administrative measure has not yet been canceled and remains in force.