Search for 55-year-old man after flood in Sevlievo

A 55-year-old man is being sought in Sevlievo, the police announced. The man was last seen yesterday in the Chakala area, shortly after 10:00 a.m.

Operational and search activities and procedural and investigative actions are being carried out in the case, and volunteers are also involved in the search.

The police specify that the search activities are being carried out in complicated meteorological conditions and difficult conditions in the area due to heavy rainfall.

In the Chakala area, the main Gabrovo - Sevlievo road was closed due to the river Vidima flowing out of its bed.