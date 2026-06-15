The planned annual overhaul of the Fifth Unit of the Kozloduy NPP has been completed

On June 15, 2026, the planned annual overhaul of the fifth unit of the Kozloduy NPP was completed.

After an inspection and positive assessment by the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, the unit was included in the national electricity system at 11:49 a.m.

During the outage, which began on May 9, 2026, all planned activities for the repair of the equipment and maintenance of the systems and facilities were successfully completed. The planned measures aimed at the long-term operation of the unit and maintaining a high level of safety were also implemented. During the overhaul, RWFA cartridges manufactured by Westinghouse.

The phased transition to a new nuclear fuel began in the spring of 2024, and Bulgaria is the first country in the European Union to successfully implement a nuclear fuel diversification program for a VVER-1000 reactor. This achievement of the Kozloduy NPP has been highly appreciated by international organizations in the field of nuclear energy.

In accordance with the technological regulations, the loading of the unit is carried out in stages.