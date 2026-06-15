A charred body was found in a burnt-out car on the Batak - Dospat road, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Smolyan announced. The report of a burning car “Volkswagen Golf Plus“, owned by a 50-year-old man from Pazardzhik, was filed last night at around 8:50 p.m.

According to initial data, the car caught fire while driving, entered the oncoming lane and stopped in a retaining wall.

For BTA, police spokeswoman Elena Stoilova indicated that the incident occurred on road II-37 Batak – Dospat, at km 204+290, about 15 kilometers before the town of Dospat. Witnesses to the incident were passengers in another car who saw a burning car moving towards them and called 112.

The burning car was extinguished by a team from the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ in Dospat. During the inspection of the driver's seat, a charred body was discovered.

Procedural and investigative actions are being carried out to establish the identity of the deceased and the reasons for the car's ignition. The body was transported to the “Dr. Bratan Shukerov“ Hospital in Smolyan for an autopsy. An investigation has been launched into the case.