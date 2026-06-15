Child in serious condition after falling from scooter in Asenovgrad

A minor child has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a serious accident with an electric scooter in Asenovgrad, BTA reported.

The report of the accident was received by the Regional Directorate at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday evening. According to initial data, the child lost control of the scooter he was riding while crossing an uneven section of the road.

According to investigators, one of the probable causes of the accident is the inappropriate speed at which the vehicle was moving. After the fall, the child suffered serious injuries and was urgently transported to a medical facility.

His condition is critical. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the investigation continues to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the incident.