Prof. Georgi Valchev: Today we need a strong alliance between school, family and society

"And today more than ever we need to return to this understanding – that education is not the concern of only the teacher or the institutions. It is a common mission. Children succeed when there is a society around them that believes in the power of knowledge. When there are families that support the school. And last but not least – when there are teachers who do not just teach, but inspire the young and help them discover themselves", continues the Minister of Education, quoted by bTV.

"It is precisely today that we need this strong alliance between school, family and society, because only in this way can we build not just educated young people, but personalities – thinking, free and responsible for the future of Bulgaria", he says.

"The work of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius leaves us with another important lesson - that a people that preserves its language, literature and spiritual memory has a future and can withstand any trials. The Bulgarian literary tradition is one of our most significant contributions to European cultural history. It is our duty to preserve and develop it", points out Prof. Valchev.

And together with the development of modern sciences and new technologies, we must preserve respect for the Bulgarian language, literature, history and those researchers and teachers who dedicate their lives to the study and preservation of our literary heritage. This is Bulgaria's invaluable contribution to world culture - a contribution for which we must take care and responsibility. Today, when the world is changing at an extraordinary speed, when new technologies present us with ever greater opportunities and challenges, we must not lose the spiritual guidelines that have preserved us as a people. Because education is not just the accumulation of knowledge. It is faith in the humanity of man. In his abilities, in his growth. Even in his goodness", states the Minister of Education.

"In a world of technology and digital noise, it is education that preserves our ability to distinguish truth, meaning and humanity. On this festive day, let us express our gratitude to all teachers, lecturers, scientists, artists and cultural figures who keep the Bulgarian spirit alive. Let us also thank all patriots who, in our hundreds of Sunday schools abroad, preserve the language, memory and connection with Bulgaria. Happy May 24 - Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture and of Slavic Literature! A tribute to all who, with their words, knowledge and true dedication, are building the future of Bulgaria!", concludes Prof. Georgi Valchev.