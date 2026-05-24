On the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture and of Slavic Literature, our people celebrate Bulgaria's civilizational contribution to world culture, Prime Minister Rumen Radev wrote on Facebook.

Our country not only saved the work of the Slavic first teachers, but also turned it into the basis for the cultural and spiritual development of many peoples, Radev also wrote.

"For centuries, Bulgarians have accepted the followers of Cyril and Methodius as apostles and consider education, culture and writing to be of the highest value. "The Bulgarian language and writing unite, educate and inspire generations to overcome all delusion, ignorance and self-interest," the Prime Minister stated.

He added that he was confident that "a people who have been building for centuries with the power of words and spirituality still have something to give to humanity." In the global world of depersonalizing cultures and disappearing languages, Bulgarian writing has become our shield, because writing and spirituality are embedded in the very foundations of our statehood, the Prime Minister also wrote.

On May 24, we also pay tribute to the sacred work of Bulgarian teachers, to all who have turned education, culture, science and progress into their mission for the worthy future of Bulgaria, the Prime Minister also noted.

Bulgaria celebrates today the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture and of Slavic literature. For the first time, the holiday in memory of the work of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, creators of Slavic writing, is celebrated at the diocesan school "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" in Plovdiv on May 11, old style, in 1851 - on the initiative of Nayden Gerov.