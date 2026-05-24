Prisoners join in cleaning up Gabrovo after the floods

The Ministry of Justice is joining in helping municipalities that were affected by the floods in recent days, bTV reported.

By order of the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov, 10 prisoners serving sentences in the open-type Prison Hostel “Veliko Tarnovo“ at the Lovech prison, are already on the ground in Gabrovo.

The prisoners have a low risk of recidivism and are under the control of the prison hostel's supervisory and security staff, the Ministry of Justice specified.

The Ministry of Justice and the General Directorate “Execution of Sentences“ are ready to provide prisoners to assist local authorities in the coming days.