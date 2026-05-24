"Let's preserve the Bulgarian language, which makes us a people, which connects us, unites us and signs our national self-confidence", said President Iliana Yotova at the ceremony in front of the National Library “St. Cyril and Methodius“ on the occasion of May 24.

Earlier today, the head of state participated in the solemn procession in Sofia on the occasion of the holiday.

The writer and translator Angel Igov delivered a conceptual solemn speech in front of the National Library, in which he drew attention to the philosophical depth of literature and its place in the modern world. He raised the question of the “novelty“ of literature and its ability to change our perceptions of reality.

„On May 24, a poem that we all know by heart always sounds. And precisely because we know it by heart, we have stopped looking at it“, noted Igov. According to him, literature carries a paradox within itself – it is both tradition and continuous renewal.

He emphasized that literature shows us what we often miss in our hectic everyday life – the complexity of the human psyche, the invisible tensions in the world and the meaning hidden in ordinary words. „Literature does not try to bombard us with news… it tells us about what we have stopped seeing“, he said.

Igov emphasized the power of speech as a creative energy: „The word is no longer unknown and inglorious. It has become the Word – and for man the Word is what creates the world“. In conclusion, he emphasized that it is through literature that man is renewed and rediscovered, and language remains a living source of thought and spirituality.

The ceremony ended with the poem “I am a Bulgarian“ and the Bulgarian anthem.

From 6:30 p.m., the president will host the traditional reception on the occasion of the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture, and Slavic Literature at the National History Museum.

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Source: btvnovinite.bg