Traycho Traykov: I promised the people in "Sredets" that I would return

„I promised the people in „Sredets“ that I would return. This was my gentleman's agreement with them“, said the mayor of the capital region „Sredets“ Traycho Traykov in the program „Face to Face“ on bTV. According to him, this was a promise he made before taking up his post in Andrey Gyurov's caretaker government.

On Sunday, Traykov won the by-elections for mayor of the region in the first round with 70% of the vote. The vote came after he left the post at the beginning of the year to become caretaker minister of energy. The snap elections were scheduled for June 14, and in May Traykov announced his candidacy.

“It's different to be a mayor in the city center, because you often work with cultural monuments and protected areas, but it's harder to vandalize“, he explained.

Traykov added that throughout his time as a minister, he was aware of what was happening in the area. He also commented on the topic of the Monument to the Soviet Army, whose figures were dismantled.

“Since the figures from the Monument to the Soviet Army were dismantled, the place has ceased to be a focus of public tension. Since it has been fenced off, there have been no demonstrations. This does not mean keeping it in this form“, said the mayor.

According to him, he has two ideas for the space – to become a park or to erect a new large monument, and the choice must go through all legal procedures. Debates about the future of the monument have been going on for months.

Traykov noted that the procedure for moving the monument was stopped at the Ministry of Culture, but the regional governor Vyara Todeva is “the only one who took action“. “I hope the space will become public again“, he added. On the topic of fuel prices, the former energy minister said that a decline is already being observed.

“If the agreement between Iran and the US becomes clear, there will be a new decline, but not to the levels before the conflict“, Traikov predicted.