Dimitar Petrov, PB: We are not encroaching on public schools in any way

We are not encroaching on public schools in any way. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Dimitar Petrov, MP from "Progressive Bulgaria".

"What is required of them and is officially returned to the central budget are the so-called reserves - the funds under the limits that they have not spent. We have been attacked very unreasonably, mainly by opposition figures who created this unfavorable financial situation.

This temporary measure, which is until the adoption of the regular budget for 2026, does not affect municipal schools in any way.

The limits will be paid in full as they were declared".

A complex of measures is being implemented that aim to stabilize the expenditure side of the budget, he explained in the program "Nedelya 150".

"When the optimization of the state administration becomes a fact, we will have more funds and I do not think that this will harm public schools in any way. On the contrary - a lot is possible in the state budget for 2026 and 2027 - there should be more funds for them.

Instructions have already been given to the ministries and other structures where cuts will have to be made, which will not be mechanical, but after careful analysis. It will not only concern unfilled positions. In a number of ministries, civil contracts were concluded with external parties for huge amounts. A large part of them did not even carry out the consulting work for which the contracts were concluded".

Petrov emphasized that the unpaid expenses that the current rulers have incurred amount to two billion and two hundred million.

"They have been since 2024. We are obliged to compensate for some actions of the previous rulers, albeit with unpopular measures. It is hypocritical of them to criticize any of these measures.

The 2026 budget will not be solely the responsibility of "Progressive Bulgaria". It will be the result of the consequences of the decisions taken by the previous rulers, who committed a number of abuses of public finances.

We are currently facing a very difficult financial situation. An excessive deficit procedure is being initiated against Bulgaria. This is the clearest assessment of the management of the previous governments.

We will take all possible measures to reduce this deficit from 7.4, as projected, to 3, which requires unpopular measures, but we are confident that we will have a more optimistic picture for the next budgets, where we hope that we will be able to implement a large part of our priority program related to infrastructure projects.

The MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" also commented on the changes adopted this week in the Consumer Protection Act.

"We will not allow a commitment that was made personally to the Prime Minister to be at the expense of Bulgarian producers. We have already taken action in this direction. Regulators are provided with stronger powers, which we believe that if implemented correctly, there will be no pressure on Bulgarian producers.

This "Basket with Care" is a serious success of the Rumen Radev government, as it is in response to public expectations for real measures to reduce products. The majority of large retail chains responded to this call from the government. Each measure will be coordinated with them.

We plan to build two information systems – one to the Consumer Protection Commission, the other to the Ministry of Economy, which will provide reliable information about the products from the basic consumer basket, Petrov further explained.

"One of these systems, which is a centralized electronic register at the Ministry of Economy, will give a clear signal to the Commission for the Protection of Competition in the presence of excessively high prices.

Our approach is not aimed at chasing retail chains out of Bulgaria, but at making them work in a transparent manner and in the interest of citizens".

Our efforts are also aimed at healthcare, he assured.