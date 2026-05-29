Another man dies after the fire in Sunny Beach

Another man died after the fire in the “Zenith“ hotel in Sunny Beach on Thursday, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Burgas announced. The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. in service rooms with air conditioning, in which four employees of a private company had previously carried out repair work. Three of them managed to leave the premises through a balcony door, but the fourth - a 51-year-old man - did not succeed and died. The flames were extinguished by three firefighting teams of the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ - Nessebar. The material damage is being clarified.

At around 9:56 p.m. on the same day, a signal was received that a 64-year-old Ukrainian citizen with temporary protection, who worked as a maintenance worker at the hotel and was near the fire, had become unwell. The man was taken by an emergency team, but later died. His body was sent for autopsy to the Department of Forensic Medicine at the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment (UMBAL) - Burgas. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.