Vitanov: If you see a change in taxes, the next step is to leave

If you see a change in taxes, the next thing is to leave. This is how the chairman of the Progressive Bulgaria Parliamentary Group, Petar Vitanov, commented on the news that the European Commission is initiating an excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria.

Vitanov said that the cabinet has already taken measures to deal with the deficit, which do not include an increase in taxes.

"I hope it doesn't come to a Romanian scenario, but through savings and improving efficiency we manage to reach the set deficits," he added.

The MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" also commented on the topic of freezing MP salaries.

The methodology from the Ministry of Finance for freezing MP salaries came after the deadline for proposals under the regulations expired. Now we will open it again and do what is necessary. We will comply with the general concept and vision of the government for eliminating automatisms and for a solidarity-based deterrence of the growth of civil servants' salaries, Vitanov assured, admitting that he had not read the methodology.