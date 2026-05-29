A new inspection of the Astoria complex in the Elenite resort has been scheduled

Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Polya Zaneva-Dimitrova and the acting director of the Directorate for National Construction Control Eng. Georgi Darakchiev held a meeting with representatives of owners of sites from the “Astoria“ complex in the “Elenite“ resort.

During the conversation, Deputy Minister Zaneva-Dimitrova informed that a new inspection has been scheduled on the case of the legality of the site. A new review of the documentation for the complex is being carried out - projects, protocols, acts and other documents. An on-site inspection will also be carried out next week, and it will be carried out by employees of the RDNSK-Varna.

Eng. Darakchiev drew attention to the fact that without the relevant connections, a building cannot be accepted and put into operation. In this regard, the survey will also cover the engineering infrastructure for the complex - water supply, sewage and electricity.

The representatives of the owners expressed their readiness to provide the available information about the participants in the construction of the complex and the documents they have, so that the buildings in which they own property can be put into operation in accordance with the requirements of the law.