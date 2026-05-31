Weather today, forecast for Sunday, May 31: Sunny, short-term precipitation in the afternoon

Sunny weather will prevail, cumulus and cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop in the afternoon hours and in many places there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms.

A light to moderate northwest wind will blow.

Maximum temperatures will be between 25° and 30°.

During the first days of June, the air mass will be highly unstable.

Sunny weather will prevail, but cumulus and cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop after noon and until midnight.

In many places there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. There will also be hail.

After a slight increase on Monday, maximum temperatures will drop by 2° - 3°.