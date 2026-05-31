In short - we are not slaves to ideologies!

MiG-29 or F-16?! Both, grandpa, both! They are Bulgarian and paid for with public money! Our job is to keep them in good condition and use them until the end of their service life, as all other European countries do!

The MiG-29 will fly as much as necessary, and the F-16 will be on duty when it is ready for this.

This was written on "Facebook" by the commander of the Bulgarian Air Force, Gen. Nikolay Rusev.

From his post it is clear that Bulgarian fighter pilots are ready to defend the skies over Bulgaria, flying MiG-29 or F-16.

Here is the entire position of Gen. Nikolay Rusev:

Dear friends, followers, random passers-by and ordinary haters,

I constantly try, sometimes successfully, sometimes not, to explain that we, the people with blue epaulettes, are not divided into philists and phobes! We do not belong to parties and NGOs and we are not interested in the momentary stumbles and hesitant movements of mentally unstable individuals! Be they various politicians or "understanders"...

In short - we are not slaves to ideologies!

MiG-29 or F-16?! Both, grandpa, both! They are Bulgarian and paid for with public money! Our job is to keep them in good condition and use them until the end of their service life, as all other European countries do!

The MiG-29 will fly as much as necessary, and the F-16 will be on duty when it is ready for it.

It has long been clear to all of us why there is this hatred and malice only towards the MiG-29 and no other older but still reliable equipment, right?!

But we survived that too. Well, some don't make it! But at least they have a unifying topic to hate on together! The constant attempts to divide people and technology into righteous and unrighteous ones go far and beyond us.

It turned out to be unnecessary to convince a handful of haters that we do not deserve the labels that are attached to us and the epithets that are used in our address!

Whether you like it, disrespectful haters and "experts", or not, it does not matter! You are useless anyway and "do not sing in a choir"!

I am convinced, dear friends, that it is now perfectly clear to you that incompetent individuals and meaningless NGOs have neither the capacity nor the moral right to dictate events in the BA and in particular the BBC. (No matter how much they want to). And this seriously infuriates them! Let them experience their own anger, because no one cares about a handful of evil idlers?!

It's good to have rowed with full handfuls of soca, as a long-time adjutant of a former partisan, and now you want the same from democracy. The fact that you carried the signature folders to the boss does not make you an expert in national security and defense! And the diploma - a little, a little, far below the level of his "expert" appearances!

It used to be prestigious to have studied in a union further north than us, but now it's convenient to flip a dried-out, but generously spread pancake.

But what to do - humanity, hypocrisy or just selective amnesia?!

We also had a holiday recently - the Day of Bravery. One or two "brave" and in the front rows... But forgive them! They themselves know how much they are "liked" by the people.

These people never left their job as television commentators! Is that their capacity?!

And I am heartily glad for the "heroic" They are pushing for fruitless forecasts and analyses, and I wildly applaud their moral decline!

But listening to them, one would think that the development of the Bulgarian Army begins and ends with them, and everything else is a waste of time.

And to be objective, I cannot deny that they set the beginning of something new, different and unknown until that moment - the ruin and destruction of our armies!

What can you do with them when they live with the conviction that they were born for positions from minister up!

And as I mentioned some time ago - empty vanity and greed! Now I will only add an obsession for appearance, and a sense of superiority over everyone else!

For them, frequent appearance in the media space is a measure of belonging to the "cream" of society!

Nothing, they get their weekly dose of popularity - somewhere on TV, somewhere on FB!

Expect only hollow analyses and slogans for leadership from them. But otherwise their whole group loudly shouts in one voice "give and give". Probably why the outdated, but "winged" phrase still rings in their heads - "Mine is mine, and someone else's is ours"?!

Alas for outdated apparatchiks!

They also love to "make a commemoration with someone else's pie". But don't be surprised - among them, dishonor has long been the norm of behavior! And the sense of belonging to the nation has hardly ever existed!

This is the situation "my dear experts"!

With you and without you - all the same, semi-legal, anonymous or voiced FB heroes, commentators, analysts and all sorts of other fans and complacents! Well, without you it won't be so noisy!

Needlessly noisy!

Take care of yourself and sleep well! You fit within the permissible statistical error!

Your time has long and irrevocably passed!

We, the people with epaulets, have a cause, unlike you! A cause that motivates and inspires us! A cause that is worth all the hardships and deprivations, and to which we have dedicated our lives!

And this cause is called Bulgaria!