Fire at a tire depot in Varna

A fire broke out at a tire depot in the area of the lakeside road in Varna. Fire and police teams are working on the scene, Nova TV reported.

The incident was reported at around 2:00 p.m. There are no reports of injuries. The fire has already been localized. According to the Ministry of Interior, the section of the road between the junction for the village of Topoli and the roundabout on Devnya Street in the direction of the village of Kazashko will be closed to traffic until the fire is completely extinguished.

The causes of the fire are still being clarified.