Residents of the village of Ticha evacuated due to risk of new flooding

The level of the Cherna River in the area of the village of Ticha in the Kotel municipality has risen and threatened the houses closest to the riverbed with new flooding.

The river has not overflowed, but as a precaution, people near the river have been evacuated from their properties, by order of the regional governor Mihail Kasherov.

Heavy rain in the mountains above the village is the reason for the rise in the waters of the Cherna River, which two days ago flooded over 30 houses along its banks. Regional governor Mihail Kasherov commented to the Bulgarian National Radio on today's situation in the village of Ticha:

"Fortunately, when I arrived on the scene – this was about an hour and a half ago – I saw that the river had almost reached the edge exactly where the flood of the republican road was formed. Thank God, it did not manage to overflow this road. In the place that was shown on all televisions, things were also under control. As a precaution, I ordered the Fire and Emergency Safety Service to take people out of their houses, at least for half an hour, until the situation calmed down. But, thank God, everything passed."

A fire brigade team remains on duty in the village, which in case of a rise in the river level will evacuate people. At the moment, the situation is under control, but the services remain on standby. The Kotel - Omurtag republican road is open to all vehicles.