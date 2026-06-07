The prices of most fruits and vegetables on the stock exchanges in our country have fallen

A decline in the prices of most fruits and vegetables on the stock exchanges in our country in the first week of June was reported by the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCCM) in its weekly bulletin, BTA reported.

The market price index (ITC), which reflects the movement of wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, decreased by 3.14 percent to 2,500 points compared to 2,581 points a week earlier. The base level of the index (1,000 points) is from 2005.

Among vegetables, zucchini fell the most - by 37.54 percent to 0.94 euros per kilogram, followed by cabbage, which is down by 29.03 percent to 0.55 euros per kilogram, and cucumbers - by 24.36 percent to 1.25 euros per kilogram. The price of red peppers fell by 21.15 percent to 2.60 euros per kilogram, and green peppers fell by 9.15 percent to 2.26 euros per kilogram. Tomatoes are offered for 13.67 percent less - 1.80 euros per kilogram. Green lettuce is down 5.06 percent to 0.75 euros per kilogram. During the week, the price of ripe onions increased by 14.55 percent to 0.63 euros per kilogram, and carrots by 1.80 percent to 0.85 euros per kilogram.

In terms of fruit, the price of cherries decreased by 20.59 percent and they are traded at 2.70 euros per kilogram. Strawberries are 12.46 percent cheaper and are offered at 2.46 euros per kilogram. There is also a decrease in the price of apples - from 13.98 to 1.20 euros per kilogram. Lemons are up 4.52 percent to 2.60 euros per kilogram. The price of cow's cheese is down 0.40 percent to 6.19 euros per kilogram, and of "Vitosha" cheese - by 0.18 percent to 9.62 euros per kilogram. Yogurt (3 and over 3 percent fat content) is up 0.69 percent and is traded at 0.73 euros per 400-gram bucket, and fresh Milk is cheaper by 0.65 percent to 1.14 euros per liter. The price of cow butter (125 gram package) is higher by 3.57 percent to 1.45 euros per piece. Frozen chicken meat is cheaper by 1.81 percent to 3.66 euros per kilogram, and eggs (size M) are up by 1.20 percent to 0.21 euros per piece wholesale.

The price of rice is up by 2.56 percent to 1.70 euros per kilogram, of ripe beans - by 8.01 percent to 2.19 euros per kilogram, of lentils - by 2.20 percent to 2.09 euros per kilogram. Type 500 flour is cheaper by 6.47 percent to 0.65 euros per kilogram. Oil is also cheaper - by 0.58 percent to 1.71 euros per liter. Sugar is more expensive by 0.28 percent and is traded at 0.90 euros per kilogram.