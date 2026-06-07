A strong explosion shocked the residents of "Mladost - 1" in Sofia this morning. The incident occurred in an apartment in block 41 in the district, where, according to initial information, a gas cylinder exploded.

The incident caused a loud rumble in the area, and thick smoke began to come out of the apartment.

Four fire brigade teams were immediately sent to the scene to control the situation.

"We received a message that an explosion had occurred in the apartment block. We sent three teams and an ambulance to the address, and separately, the Ambulance Service sent two ambulances. It turned out that a man had used a service room between the floors for a small workshop, and apparently he was carrying out some unidentified activities inside. There was an explosion and gassing, which is still to be determined. Windows and two entrance doors of the nearest apartments were broken. The man was injured, there are burns. There are no other victims. The victim's son has a slight cut on one finger. Firefighters evacuated the entrance, secured the place. Experts are still coming to investigate what happened," said Senior Insp. Emil Simeonov, operational duty officer.