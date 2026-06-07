4 of the 9 fenced properties in "Baba Alino" are state property

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski visited the area "Baba Alino" near Varna today to attend the removal of an illegally built fence in a forest area, Nova TV reported.

He said that the fence consists of a metal structure and advertising boards. As of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, it had not been removed, and on Sunday "they were apparently worried that someone would come, and removed the vinyl canvases along the street". Abrovski emphasized that during the inspection conducted today, it was established that the vinyls were removed only in the visible part, where the forest is and there should be no fences, the vinyl was not removed. For this reason, its gradual removal is beginning.

The minister emphasized that both the vinyl and the metal structure are part of the fence in question, which must be removed. And this will happen, he confirmed.

„I want to emphasize that up to this point, no one has done anything. For the first time, the state is stepping into its role and starting to implement the law”, he also emphasized.

„During the tour, we found that nine properties are fenced. In the forest management plans available at the Forestry Department – Varna and the Regional Forestry Directorate, four of these properties are listed as state-owned. There is no information at the Regional Forestry Directorate and the Forestry Department about who sold them and how. Why are they recorded as private in the cadastre – I can't answer”, Abrovski also pointed out.

He said that the Regional Forestry Directorate can remove the fences, but the houses can only be removed by the Municipality of Varna.

We recall that on May 26, the Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev announced that the construction of an illegal complex in the area of "Baba Alino" near Varna with an investor, a Ukrainian company, had been stopped. He pointed out that an inspection of the area had been carried out earlier together with officers of the police department in the city. The complex is illegal because there are no construction documents issued by the Municipality, and the area is about 100 acres, on which there are 104 buildings built or under construction. None of them have been granted a permit by the Municipality, Kotsev added.

At the end of May, the Regional Forestry Directorate in Varna gave a ten-day deadline for removing the fences of the illegal buildings in Baba Alino. Minister Abrovski announced the information during parliamentary control.