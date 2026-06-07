13 settlements left without mayors

In just a week, elections will be held again in our country. 13 settlements have been left without mayors for various reasons and on July 14 they must elect new ones, reports bTV.

The Pomorie village of Bata has been without a mayor for six months now, after the previous one was convicted of buying the votes of his fellow villagers.

„The Supreme Court of Cassation has issued a decision, in which the mayor of Bata was found guilty. The mandate was terminated for buying 4 votes. The curious thing about the law is that the former mayor could run again“, the article states.

Mayor Georgi Georgiev, however, decided to give way to the young and stay out of regional politics.

“No, I don't want to comment. No, I said, bye“, says Georgi Georgiev.

And the 910 voters will have to vote again. After the conviction for vote-buying of former mayor Georgi Georgiev, there are currently three candidates.

A new vote is also due in the village of Badeshte, Stara Zagora. The local mayor forgot to leave the leadership of the cooperative producing flax, barley and rapeseed, and was removed.

„Conflict of interest, as far as I know“, commenters in the village.

Surprisingly for everyone, however, there is only one candidate for mayor. Again, she.

Even 1 vote is enough for Ivanka Ivanova to be re-elected as mayor of the village of Badeshte.

„I assume a lot of people will come out. Now, when they find out that it's just her, I don't know what decision they will make“, says Nedelcheva.

Ivanova says that she has been mayor for 23 years and takes the job seriously. Her ambition is also serious.

“The village of Badeshte is close to the municipal center and a main road passes through it. And I hope that one day the village of Badeshte can become a district of Stara Zagora“, says Ivanka Ivanova.

Among the places where elections will be held is the central Sofia district of “Sredets“, whose mayor was briefly a caretaker minister. There are six nominees here, but the largest parties are not participating in the vote. Neither “Progressive Bulgaria” nor GERB have their own candidate.