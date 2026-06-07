Lightning killed dozens of cows and calves near Kalofer

About 30 cows and calves died after lightning struck a herd in the "Starchovets" area near Kalofer, BNT reported.

According to initial information, the animals were gathered under a tree during a storm when the thunder struck the area.

The incident caused serious damage to the farmers and is among the most serious such cases in the region.

The "Starchovets" area is located in the Kalofer Balkans, about 7 kilometers north of Kalofer, outside the territory of the "Central Balkan" National Park. The area is known as a grazing area used by local livestock breeders.

A few days ago, lightning killed a 35-year-old construction worker near Kresna and injured two others during a thunderstorm. The incident occurred at around 10:30 this morning.

The men are employees of the road construction company building the bypass road.

The lightning strike left the 35-year-old man, who is from the village of Slivnitsa in Kresna, lifeless on the ground.

The other two workers, who were knocked to the ground by the shock wave, were taken for examination to the Emergency Center – Simitli.

According to eyewitnesses, the lightning struck after the rain had stopped and the men had gone out to continue their work.