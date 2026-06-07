A man and a woman are in hospital after a serious chain accident near Lyaskovets

The main road Sofia - Varna, in the area of the junction for the town of Lyaskovets, is closed to traffic. The incident occurred today at noon, when three cars collided in a chain. Three people were transported for examination to the Emergency Department of the Veliko Tarnovo Hospital.

Two of the injured - a man and a woman, who were traveling in one of the cars, have fractures and will remain for treatment in a hospital. The third injured person has minor injuries and has been released for home treatment.

On-site inspections continue, and the causes of the incident are being clarified. Police teams are redirecting the cars through the village of Kozarevets.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.