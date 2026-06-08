Emanuil Yordanov: Mavrodiev had a ticket to Bulgaria, someone tried

Former Interior Minister Emanuil Yordanov commented on the resignation of Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev.

"It seems very strange to me. From an employee of the Ministry of Interior at such a level, I expect a clear statement and specific theses. What I see from the Internet appearances is that he is a good essayist. I didn't understand where the lies and deception were," said Yordanov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

He recalled that according to the Law on the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the hierarchy, the minister is above the Secretary General.

"Become a minister and command the Secretary General, it's simple", said Emanuil Yordanov.

Lawyer Lyudmil Rangelov commented that given Kanev's previous appearances on social networks, he was not surprised by the manner of submitting his resignation.

"The fact that it is ambiguous does not say what exactly the decisions are, whether the minister himself is not imposing political decisions on the professional leadership that are not within his competence, we are left with the questions of what these decisions are that are imposed on him and his principles do not allow. It is possible that other political forces are promising him that he will be a candidate for deputy prime minister together with Mr. Gyurov and that he will start the election campaign early," the lawyer suggested.

Mavrodiev's extradition

On Bulgaria ON AIR, Emanuil Yordanov, who is Stoyan Mavrodiev's lawyer, announced that the former head of the Bulgarian National Bank had a ticket purchased to return to Bulgaria when he was detained in Serbia.

"And if he had not been detained in this leftist way, he would have been here on Saturday. This means that someone is overdoing it. We had spoken with him and we both decided that he would return so that he could prove his innocence within the framework of the case filed," Yordanov specified.

The conversation about bringing Mavrodiev back to Bulgaria was held two months ago.

Radev's request to Vucic

Lyudmil Rangelov commented on Rumen Radev's request to the President of Serbia to assist in the extradition of Mavrodiev.

"Probably in his desire to appear strongly committed to the fight against crime, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria turned to Serbian President Vucic with a request to assist. Serbia is a parliamentary republic, but the judiciary is independent. "If Mavrodiev had preferred the full extradition procedure, it would be decided by the judiciary," the lawyer was categorical.

In his words, if Mavrodiev had used all means against his extradition, perhaps a year and a half would have passed. And he recalled that 8 years had passed with Tsvetan Vassilev.