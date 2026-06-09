Boyan Yurukov: Dzhigits are spotted, driving on sidewalks, trying to run over pedestrians, and the Ministry of Internal

Second handsome guy for today. This one, in addition to his behavior, is also causing complexes with a Porsche with the number CB8888AO. He spotted me from the right lane and got in to drive and park on the sidewalk so that he would be right next to the entrance of the establishment. He almost ran over pedestrians.

Boyan Yurukov warned about this on "Facebook".

I made a remark to him that this was not a parking space, and he told me that you had paid and could park. Provided that the Traffic Police and the Central Military District are responsible for this, who cares?

At restaurant 101, unfortunately known for something or other, this place is regularly used for parking. And no, this sidewalk is not "private" property of National Sports Bases AD, nor its extension, on which the state-owned company has made a parking lot. Not that it matters in this case, but it is municipal. And no, there is no 1.5 meters of space left for pedestrians.

There is a signal to urban mobility, but in the past they admitted that they only go to this restaurant with the police, who quickly get stuck. I also sent it to the SDVR. The regional mayor of Izgrev has many signals about this place, including about illegal parking, barriers, retaining walls, concrete and so on from the NSB, but he quickly hides them, insisting that the municipal street and sidewalk are actually private and they can obviously do whatever they want. Even a sample from the cadastre and a marking by surveyors was made, but still nothing.

So how long will we wait for this "Kalashnik-wannabe" to crush one of the many children walking from school through this place?