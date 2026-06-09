Abrovski: We are working on specific measures to support livestock farming

The possibilities for supporting the livestock farming sector, the development of irrigation, changes in the regulatory framework and the preparation of the future Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) were among the main topics of a working meeting between the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski and representatives of the Association of Agricultural Producers in Bulgaria (AAPB). The meeting was also attended by Deputy Ministers Yanislav Yanchev and Krasimir Chakarov.

The AAPB representatives raised as a priority issue the difficult situation in the “Livestock“ sector, caused by the increased import of raw milk and the low purchase prices of animal products. The industry insisted on developing extraordinary mechanisms for financial support for dairy farmers and other livestock breeders in order to compensate for the increasing costs and maintain production capacity. The farmers also emphasized the need for a clear national strategy for the development of irrigation, as well as the need for more effective coordination between institutions on the subject.

Minister Abrovski informed that concrete actions have already been taken to strengthen control over the import of raw milk.

“Our position is categorical - the state must protect Bulgarian producers within its powers“, the minister said. He added that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is working on creating standards that guarantee the origin of Bulgarian milk, as well as on changes to the regulatory framework for dairy products.

With regard to food quality, Minister Abrovski stressed that measures will be taken to more clearly label them, so that consumers receive accurate and unambiguous information about the content and origin of the products.

The conversation also discussed the possibilities for financial support for livestock breeders. The Minister indicated that various options for supporting the sector are being analyzed, with some of the mechanisms discussed being related to the costs of feeding animals.

As one of the main priorities of his team, Minister Abrovski highlighted the development of irrigation. He specified that the work is developing in two main directions - providing investments for the restoration and modernization of the infrastructure and accelerating the procedures for issuing water abstraction permits. The Minister announced that talks have already been held with the Ministry of Environment and Water to improve coordination between institutions on the topic.

During the meeting, Minister Abrovski also presented the Ministry's intentions for land relations reform. He announced that a concept for the future development of the sector is expected to be prepared by July, which will be discussed with the entire industry. “The guiding principle for us will be the interest of the actual land user“, he emphasized.

Among the topics discussed were also the Law on Branch Organizations and the preparation of Bulgaria's positions on the future CAP after 2027. Minister Abrovski announced that a specialized unit will be created in the Ministry of Environment and Water to coordinate work on the new European policy. By the end of the week, industry organizations will receive invitations to participate in the process and proposals for expert working groups that will meet regularly.

The minister also informed that Bulgaria will insist on the inclusion of the oil-producing rose among the crops of special European importance, as well as on the creation of a separate financial resource aimed at the development of rural municipalities, processing and non-agricultural activities in rural areas.