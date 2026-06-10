Gordana Siljanovska is coming to our country to meet with Iliana Yotova

The President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska will meet with the head of state Iliana Yotova in Sofia today, Nova TV reports. Siljanovska is coming to our country together with Macedonian Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski, with whom she will participate in the summit of the South-East European Cooperation Process, which will be held in Sofia.

According to Gordana Siljanovska, within the framework of the event, “essential issues are expected to be raised, because there is no unsolvable problem”. And she described her upcoming conversation with Yotova as a “natural continuation” of their meeting in Yerevan in May during the Eighth Summit of the European Political Community, where they had “a pleasant women's conversation”.