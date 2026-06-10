CPC requests farmers' reports on pressure from retail chains

In connection with media publications about a report from Bulgarian farmers regarding pressure to reduce supply prices by retail chains regarding the initiative “Basket with Care“, the Commission for the Protection of Competition requested the report from the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The Commission calls on farmers to submit their available information and evidence to the antimonopoly authority.

The CPC will analyze the allegations within the framework of its powers under the Law on the Protection of Competition, including with a view to protecting against unfair trade practices in the supply chain of agricultural and food products.

The Commission emphasizes that any initiative for more affordable prices for consumers should be implemented in compliance with the requirements of the Law on the Protection of Competition and the prohibitions on unfair trade practices. practices and cannot be at the expense of producers through pressure on supply prices, unilateral renegotiation or other practices that could disrupt the balance in the supply chain.

The CPC's sectoral analysis of the essential food market showed severe structural deformations in the food market, including data on possible unfair trading practices in the relations between large retailers and producers and suppliers. The CPC also found a volume of discounts that producers give to retail chains, which can lead to the sale of products at or below cost.

The Commission recalls that at the end of May 2026 it initiated proceedings against the retail chains “Kaufland“ and “T-Market“ to establish possible unfair trading practices towards suppliers and producers. The two proceedings were initiated as a result of information from the sectoral analysis of the food market and based on data from the CPC's in-depth study of the pricing policy, discounts, markups and trading conditions between traders and suppliers/producers.

The in-depth study of the pricing policy of large retail chains continues. The information from this signal will be added to it. The CPC is ready to initiate proceedings within its powers and initiate new proceedings if it is established that the chains are trying to shift the burden of their public commitment to consumers within the framework of the government initiative “Basket with Care“.