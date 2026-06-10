Woman in Pernik opened indiscriminate shooting

A woman has been detained in the Pernik village of Divotino for indiscriminate shooting, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Locals filed a report reporting that shots were heard from a neighboring property.

Employees of the First District Department have determined that a 36-year-old woman from the village had fired. She lives in a family with a 44-year-old man, and the weapon was a pneumatic rifle legally owned by him, BTA reported.

The couple had consumed alcohol. According to initial data, there is no specific reason for the hooligan acts committed. The two have been detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, the work on which continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.