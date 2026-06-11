Two types of fraud are lurking for lovers of short trips and long weekends in the summer

Lovers of the increasingly popular short trips, as well as long weekends in the summer, should be careful about two types of fraud when booking online. One is related to ads for accommodation that do not exist at all. The other - with the sale of overnight stays in hotels, guesthouses and apartments that exist, but their owners do not know about the published ads for their rental.

This is what "We, the consumers" warn about with a new podcast episode on the topic and point out that when these scams are carried out, tourists are often left not only without accommodation, but also without the opportunity to receive a refund for the amounts they paid.

„Be careful with offers on social networks or free classifieds platforms, especially if there is not enough information about the accommodation. Do not blindly rely on specialized travel platforms, as incorrect ads can also appear there. Before booking, check whether the place has a real online presence – its own website, a profile in mapping services, photos from visitors and reviews from various sources. Contact it directly before paying – a short conversation can help you determine whether the information in the ad corresponds to reality.“, recommends Gabriela Rumenova - author and host of the podcast and calls for more caution if urgent prepayment is insisted on to a personal bank account or in a way that makes it difficult to track the transfer.

If you arrive at the indicated address and cannot find accommodation, check that you are at the right place and try to contact them by phone. In case you booked through a platform, log in to your account and contact the customer service department. It is important not to cancel the reservation yourself using the “Cancel“ or “Cancel“ button, as this may make it difficult to get your funds refunded or receive compensation. If you suspect fraud, immediately notify law enforcement and provide all available information about the case.

In the second scheme, fraudsters use photos and information about real hotels, guesthouses or apartments. These places can be found on the map, there are photos and the possibility of a real connection with them. The problem is that the ad is published without the knowledge of the owners.

“After receiving the payment, the fraudsters disappear, and when the tourist arrives at the place, he realizes that a reservation was never made for him.“, says Gabriela Rumenova.

To reduce the risk of such fraud, whenever possible, book directly through the official website of the accommodation or through well-known and established platforms. If you are using an intermediary, check that the information in the listing matches that on the official website of the hotel or guesthouse.

Contact the owner directly and ask for confirmation that the reservation is actually reflected in their system.