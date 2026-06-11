Parliament puts an end to unjustified price hikes! New transparency rules

In an attempt to curb unprecedented and often inexplicable price increases, the National Assembly adopted key changes to the Consumer Protection Act on second reading. The new provisions categorically prohibit economically unjustified price increases for goods and services offered to end customers.

If a trader decides to increase the price, he will now have to prove to the regulatory authorities that this is justified by real economic factors - such as increased costs or changes in the market environment.

Otherwise, the increase will be considered speculative and will be sanctioned.

Traders are now required to announce prices online

With the new rules, large traders – those with an annual turnover of over 25 million euros - are obliged to publish on the internet the current selling prices of the main products of the so-called „large consumer basket“.

In addition, by 8:00 every morning, the same information must be provided to the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC).

The goal is to ensure transparency and enable consumers to compare prices in real time.

Entry into force and effect of the law

The changes will enter into force on August 9, 2026 and will be in effect until August 9, 2027. The new measures are expected to bring more transparency and fairness to the market, while protecting the interests of Bulgarian consumers.

Fines and sanctions for violators

The law provides for serious financial sanctions for traders who violate the new requirements. In the event of proven unjustified price increases, fines for individuals range from 1,000 to 10,000 euros, and for companies and sole traders - from 10,000 to 100,000 euros.

If the trader does not provide the necessary information or it is misleading, the sanctions reach up to 50,000 euros. If inspections are obstructed, fines can rise to 100,000 euros.

Public portal for prices and fair value

The CPC will create a special online portal where individual selling prices, wholesale prices and information on the fair value of basic goods will be published daily.

This fair value will be determined according to a methodology approved by the Council of Ministers and will serve as a guide for consumers.

Different opinions in the plenary hall

The debates on the bill were lively. Some deputies, such as Martin Dimitrov from “Democratic Bulgaria“, insisted that the period of validity of the measures be shorter – by the end of the year, in order to avoid risks of excessive state intervention.

On the other hand, representatives of “Progressive Bulgaria“ and the sponsors of the law defended the longer term, arguing with the need for stability and prevention of price spikes during the holidays.

Criticism also came from “We continue the change“, which expressed concerns that the expanded powers of the CPC could lead to excessive concentration of power.

According to “Vazrazhdane“, the new rules will lead to even greater price increases and inflation.