They listened to the Foreign Minister about the case of Iva Mihaylova from Kochani

The case of Iva Mihaylova from Kochani, which "Around the World and at Home" told in a report, also entered the parliament. Before the Committee for Bulgarians Abroad, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova announced that she and her colleague Timcho Mucunski had discussed the possibilities for treating the girl.

A day after the meeting of the foreign ministers of the SEECP in Sofia, which was also attended by North Macedonian Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski, our first diplomat Velislava Petrova expressed regret that the consensus agreement reached at the European level in 2022 and supported by a decision of the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia is still not being implemented.

What Minister Velislava Petrova explained to the deputies was how our embassy in Skopje helped Iva Mihaylova after she turned to the diplomatic mission for help at the end of March. All documents certifying her health condition were sent to the "St. Ivan Rilski" hospital in the capital, from where they confirmed that they could successfully treat her. Iva Mihaylova has been scheduled for an examination and admission to the medical facility on June 15. With these documents, an application was submitted to the court in Kochani, requesting permission for Iva Mihaylova to leave the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia and go for treatment in Bulgaria.

Due to delays in the work of the court in the Republic of North Macedonia, Minister Velislava Petrova and her colleague from Skopje, Timcho Mucunski, have discussed alternative options, including the possibility of a Bulgarian team of doctors and specialists examining Iva Mihaylova in Kochani.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: "I am not sure whether all the circumstances have been clarified as to whether she can physically or safely be transported or not and in what way this should happen, and that is precisely why we had the discussion with the Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia - whether a specialist can then examine her on site or whether there is no necessary equipment."

Željazko Radukov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to North Macedonia: "The decision and the possibility for her to be transported or to come to Bulgaria on her own depending on her health condition, it depends entirely on her being able to cross the border. Which means her passport will be returned, which means the court in Kocani will grant the request."

Earlier yesterday, Minister Velislava Petrova also commented on the future path of the Republic of North Macedonia towards the European Union. She confirmed the Bulgarian position that the process depends on whether the government in Skopje will fulfill its commitments. According to her, it is about the implementation of the so-called "French proposal", and not about bilateral relations between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia.