Ljubcho Neshkov: Everyone in Brussels underestimates the risk that the Berlin Wall in Serbia has not collapsed

The Berlin Wall in Serbia has not collapsed. This is the only country that has not changed, said journalist Ljubcho Neshkov in the program “This Morning“ on bTV.

“There was a timid attempt and it ended with the assassination of the prime minister in the center of Belgrade. This is a country that has preserved absolutely all the structures as Stalin built them for them in 1945. And they are transferring this thing to the neighboring countries“, believes Neshkov.

Neshkov also commented on the participation of the President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in the Summit of the South-East European Cooperation Process, which was hosted by President Iliana Yotova. During the forum, she chose to speak to Bulgarian journalists in English.

“Now it is English, last time it was the flag, before that it was flip-flops and so on. This is not even the agenda of the European institutions. This is not the agenda of North Macedonia either. They don't even behave like North Macedonians, and the main issue they raise from morning to night is about identity, language and nationality, which we do not recognize“, the journalist explained.

Neshkov shared that when asked by a Bulgarian journalist: “How will you react to this attack on your identity by Serbia?“, Siljanovska exploded. “Isn't Sofia the best place to speak North Macedonian, because this is part of your strategy? It is very dangerous to enter into this debate, because this debate is foreign. This debate is not about North Macedonia“.

“It is already written in black and white in dozens of documents of European institutions. And just two days ago in the Foreign Affairs Committee - AFET, in the latest report on North Macedonia it was written in black and white: “Serbian world“. This is a country that is currently captivated and completely subordinated to this ideology and practically all of its foreign policy decisions are related to this world, which can again destabilize the region as it did 30 years ago. And these are the biggest risks not only for North Macedonia, not only for the region, but also for the entire European Union“, commented Neshkov.

He shared that something happens in the Balkans every 30 years. “After 1945, there was a massacre from Slovenia to North Macedonia. Slovenia is dotted with mass graves, where between 150 and 180 thousand people were buried. In Serbia, between 50 and 60 thousand people were killed in 6 months“.

“What happened a few hundred kilometers from us 30 years ago? A genocide that the authorities in Belgrade are currently denying. Moreover, those who participated in this are currently ruling the country. And they are encroaching on each of the neighboring countries. They do not recognize Bosnia and Herzegovina. For them, Republika Srpska is part of this Serbian world“, he commented.

According to the journalist, the Berlin Wall did not collapse in Serbia. “This is the only country that has not changed. There was one timid attempt and it ended with the assassination of the prime minister in the center of Belgrade“.

“This is a country that has preserved absolutely all the structures the way Stalin built them in 1945. Absolutely the same way. And they are transferring this thing to the neighboring countries“, Neshkov believes.

According to him, from Brussels to Sofia, everyone is underestimating these risks. “Kaya Kallas and Merz are saying directly to Vucic's face: “Choose between the European Union, Russia and China“. Well, they have already chosen it“.

“They are proud that they have Russian weapons with ultrasonic Chinese missiles with a range of 450-500 kilometers. And at the same time, the current President of Serbia Vucic, filmed with a machine gun during the siege of Sarajevo, once says that he is a tripod, and the second time - that he is an umbrella“, said Neshkov.

The journalist pointed out that this same person is currently saying that Croats, Albanians and Kosovo want to create a military alliance. “What military alliance? Against whom? It is precisely about underestimating oneself. A candidate country that is participating in negotiations cannot pursue such a policy against the European Union“.

“This country has not opened a single negotiation chapter for 10 years. And now naive politicians in Brussels are proposing some form of second or third category membership. This is a complete underestimation of an already risky situation, because there are official documents that indicate that the region is facing a very serious danger“, he added.