Weather today, forecast for Saturday, June 13: Partly cloudy, morning showers along the Black Sea Coast

There will be precipitation overnight, more intense in Eastern Bulgaria. The wind will be moderate to light from the west-northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria - from the north-northwest.

In the morning hours, there will still be precipitation in places in the eastern regions, and in the afternoon, rain will fall in isolated places in Central Bulgaria. A moderate north-westerly wind will blow, in Eastern Bulgaria - a northerly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 22° and 27°, in Sofia - around 22°.

On the Black Sea Coast in the morning hours, there will still be precipitation. After lunch, the cloud cover will start to break up. A weak and moderate northerly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 21° and 24°. The sea water temperature is from 20° to 22°, in the region of Shabla and Kaliakra - 18°-19°. The sea waves will be 2-3 points, but with a tendency to weaken.

In the mountains sunny weather will prevail, with precipitation in the massifs of Central Bulgaria. A temporarily strong northwestern wind will blow.

On Sunday and Monday sunny weather will prevail, with afternoon precipitation and thunderstorms on the first day in the eastern regions and the mountains, and on Monday - in Northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions. Temperatures will rise significantly.

On Tuesday night and on Tuesday there will be precipitation and thunderstorms again. On Wednesday it will be mostly sunny, but around and after noon in places, mainly in Eastern and Southern Bulgaria, there will be precipitation and thunderstorms.

Source: bntnews.bg