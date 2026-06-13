BSP: We will decide on support for Yotova when we get to know her plans

BSP Chairman Krum Zarkov announced that his party will decide whether to support a possible candidacy of Iliana Yotova for president in the autumn elections when he gets to know her plans.

Zarkov also gave a positive assessment of the first days of the work of Rumen Radev's government.

"The new cabinet made a good first impression by identifying the most important issues for society – prices, judicial reform and the budget", Krum Zarkov reported.

However, according to him, the big challenge is yet to come.

Regarding judicial reform, Zarkov commented that the focus should be on real actions and the selection of new personnel in the system.

When asked whether the Socialists would support Iliana Yotova in the presidential elections, the party stated that the decision would come first after they hear what Yotova's plans are for the future.