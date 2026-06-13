The conditions for tourism in the mountains are good, the night passed without incidents

The conditions for tourism in the mountains are good, there is still snow at an altitude of over two thousand meters above sea level, the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross told BTA.

The temperatures are between 6° and 8 degrees, there is scattered cloud cover. According to the weather forecast, no precipitation is expected, but it should be borne in mind that there may be local precipitation. Tourists should be cautious due to possible slips, the rescue service added.

The night passed without incidents in the mountains.

According to the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, sunny weather will prevail in the mountains, after noon - with cumulus clouds and in places in the massifs of Central Bulgaria there will be rain. There will be a moderate to strong northwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 16°, at 2000 meters - about 8°.