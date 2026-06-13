Bulgarian pilot attacks Guinness record in the sky over Gorna Oryahovitsa

A Bulgarian military pilot will attempt to set a new Guinness record. Nikolay Kalaidzhiev is known for his extreme attempts in light aviation, and on Saturday at 5:00 am he began setting the new world record of 1000 landings and takeoffs within one day at the airport in Gorna Oryahovitsa.

This is the sixth world record to be set, and the idea of the event is to attract and motivate young people to come into this industry.

The other goal of the initiative is related to the restoration of airports in Bulgaria, as this is another runway that is being given life. The airport in Gorna Oryahovitsa was named and consecrated 100 years ago, and the ambition is that this year we will slowly start seeing more and more flights. The idea is not just to make 1,000 landings in one day, but to have a flight every day all year round, regardless of whether it is with a small or large aircraft, as well as to restore the existing aviation club.

Nikolai Kalaidzhiev was described by Todor Ivandzhikov, chairman of the Association of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry, as “a very disciplined person who really prepares for every record very physically, mentally”. A person from SpaceX is also arriving for the event to observe him. The pilot has a dream of flying into space and reaching the Moon, with the organizers hoping that the next record will be there. Flights at the airport in Gorna Oryahovitsa are monitored by people from Guinness who count the landings, and the entire attempt must end no later than around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.