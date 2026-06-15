18-year-old Ukrainian woman dies on a pedestrian crossing near Sunny Beach

An 18-year-old Ukrainian citizen died after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on the main road between the resorts of Sveti Vlas and Sunny Beach.

According to police, the serious traffic accident occurred at around 7:45 p.m.

The car was driven by a 21-year-old driver.

According to initial data, he hit the young woman while she was crossing the pedestrian crossing. As a result of the impact, the girl died.

At the moment, it is still unclear whether the driver used alcohol or drugs. Samples have been taken, the results of which are awaited. The police are continuing to work to clarify the exact reasons that led to the fatal accident.