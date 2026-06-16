MPs discuss taking on more debt than 3.8 billion euros

At an extraordinary meeting, MPs from the relevant parliamentary committee will discuss changes to the budget extension law that would allow for more debt to be taken on.

This was reported by "Nova TV".

It is planned to set a threshold of 3.8 billion euros, which will be used both to pay off old debts and to finance projects under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

According to the government, the money is needed so that Bulgaria does not lose funding from Europe. However, the opposition wants specific projects to be identified.