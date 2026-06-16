Ivaylo Mirchev on Botash: The contract should not be implemented, the company should be bankrupted

For a long time, we were being told that the contract with "Botash" is useful. If it were useful, it would be used and profitable. This contract is not profitable. This was said by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev on Nova TV.

Mirchev proposed that the contract should not be implemented, the company should be bankrupted, and then there are many methods and options. “The company is currently really in de facto bankruptcy“, said the MP.

Regarding the first month of work of the new government, Mirchev said that they are very tolerant people, but on the topic of healthcare there can be no tolerance.

“It is time for all management positions in the state administration to be clear about what salaries they receive. At the end of last year, we had an initiative to see who receives what salaries. They refused us such information, but we came up with some data. In the National Revenue Agency, for example, they divided 50 million leva. The Central Election Commission refused to answer, and they voted for salaries, perhaps higher than the president“, he was categorical.

“But there are other sins. Young doctors work in several places, clean hospital toilets, receive low salaries, and then leave for Germany. This must change. The big problem is whether there is a change in the governance model“, he said.

Mirchev also commented on the huge MP salaries, which are nearly 7 times higher than those in Europe. According to him, it is normal for MP salaries to be frozen.

When asked whether Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev will be a presidential couple, he replied that he had no idea.

“I know that both of them did very well and showed that Bulgaria can have a working and meaningful government and Ministry of Internal Affairs. When and if Gyurov decides, we will have clarity on this issue“, said Mirchev.