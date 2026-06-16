Demerdzhiev responded to Slavi Trifonov about the "Petrohan" case. However, the ITN leader remained dissatisfied

The leader of "There are such people" Slavi Trifonov finally received an answer from the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev about the "Petrohan" case, reports novini.bg. Trifonov has been insisting on this since the beginning of the month, and on Monday he sent another letter to Demerdzhiev requesting information about the case in which three people died at the "Petrohan" hut and three - on the "Okolchitsa" peak.

Although he still got an answer, Trifonov remained dissatisfied.

"Mr. Minister, your answer is absolutely formal. In fact, you say something like "good morning" to me in the morning. You clearly didn't understand me. I want answers, not excuses for not having answers. Hiding behind the prosecutor's office is not very correct," the leader of the ITN is angry on "Facebook", where he shared the letter he received from Ivan Demerdzhiev.

According to Trifonov, if the Ministry of Interior continues to remain silent on the case, it will provoke "all kinds of conspiracy theories about the "Petrokhan" case."

Here is the showman's post on Facebook:

I just received a letter from the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in response to my letter, in which I called on him to reveal the whole truth about the "Petrokhan" case, since there is a huge public interest. I bring to your attention the Minister's letter.

It reads:

„DEAR MR. TRIFONOV,

In connection with your letter received by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, entry No. URI 812100-9395/26.05.26, and a letter, entry No. URI 812100-9530/28.05.26, forwarded by the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, I hereby inform you of the following:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducting an investigation into the “Petrohan“ case under the leadership and supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, which has not yet been completed.

Active actions are being taken in the pre-trial proceedings with a view to revealing the objective truth and collecting the necessary evidence.

According to the provision of Art. 198, para. 1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, investigation materials cannot be disclosed without the permission of the prosecutor.

Given the above, substantive information about the progress, actions taken in the investigation and evidence collected in the pre-trial proceedings can only be provided by the competent prosecutor's office.

MINISTER:

Ivan Demerdzhiev“

Mr. Minister,

your answer is absolutely formal. In fact, you are saying something like “good morning“ in the morning. You clearly did not understand me. I want answers, not excuses for not having answers. Hiding behind the prosecutor's office is not very correct. I take this opportunity to remind you that the Ministry of Interior and the prosecutor's office gave press conferences on the “Petrokhan“ case several times. And this ended with the arrival of the “Gyurov“ cabinet. Unfortunately, the same continues with you. And in general, while you are waving this prosecutor's office around, why did you meet with Kalushev's mother and Nikolay Zlatkov's mother, and not send them to the prosecutor's office?!

Mr. Demerdzhiev,

don't you understand that by continuing to remain silent, you are provoking all sorts of conspiracy theories about the "Petrokhan" case? Or are there facts that you personally don't like and you don't want to make them public? Don't you understand that in the end you can't hide the truth and when it comes out, the entire current delay will fall on your back?

Mr. Minister,

society expects actions from you, not excuses.

Slavi Trifonov