Velizar Shalamanov: Provocations from the RSM are part of a larger strategy coming from Moscow

The physical provocations come from the RSM. They are part of a larger strategy coming from Moscow, which has designated us as an enemy country, and which has various tools at its disposal. One of them is the government in North Macedonia to weaken Bulgaria's positions to create tension to distract attention. This was commented by former Deputy Foreign Minister Velizar Shalamanov in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

Bulgaria's role in the EU and NATO

A strong Bulgaria in a strong EU means being closer in the main processes in the EU, NATO, he emphasized, reminding that a NATO summit is coming.

"Instead, we engage in elementary provocations and are accused of waging a hybrid war against Skopje. We have a strong position in the EU and the European Parliament. Our interests will be protected when we are an active participant in the EU processes. We should not get involved in bilateral disputes with the RSM and succumb to provocations," Shalamanov insisted to Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, Bulgarian society should focus on its interests, and they should be clearly defined.

What are the risks of an unclear foreign policy?

"The ambiguity in our foreign policy regarding priorities in the EU and NATO makes us vulnerable. It, to the pressure from Russia, to some extent also activates Turkey, because it cannot accept that Bulgaria, isolating itself from NATO and the EU, will fall under greater dependence on Russia," analyzed the former deputy foreign minister.

Shalamanov emphasized that the new government has 100 days at its disposal, which are passing quickly.

"In the field of foreign policy and defense, it is very important to have clear positions. Prime Minister Radev's quick visits to Berlin, Paris and Brussels, instead of clarifying Bulgaria's vision, have put the understanding of our intentions in a difficult situation," he believes.

Will there be any consequences from the suspension of military aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria is suspending the gratuitous supply of military aid from its reserves to Ukraine.

"One of the important side effects is that Bulgaria in no way benefits from the signed security agreement for Ukraine, which is the only effective tool for rearming the Bulgarian Army to transform our defense industry. Bulgaria is excluding itself from the most important European project related to the restoration and integration of Ukraine into the EU," Shalamanov pointed out.

What Ukraine buys is increasingly related to new developments, and if our defense industry does not transform - this may turn out to be a miscalculation, he added.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov announced the official data on employees working in the department who have reached retirement age. These are 3,495 people.

"The main problem for me is the unfilled positions in combat units, the attraction of young people who should be drone operators, armored vehicle drivers, pilots, but this is a matter of leadership. "The backlog" "The system with people who have already exercised their right to a pension discourages the attraction of young people," the former deputy foreign minister is categorical.