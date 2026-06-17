Version number 1 of the BEL exam for seventh graders has been downloaded

Variant number 1 of the BEL exam for seventh graders has been downloaded. The version was downloaded by a journalist from the Bulgarian National Television Eliana Dimitrova.

The exam for nearly 55,000 seventh graders begins at 09:00 in the morning. They must be at their schools at least 30 minutes early and bring a black writing pen, an identity document and an official note. The exam lasts 2 hours and 45 minutes - 75 for solving a test of 26 questions and 90 minutes - for writing a retelling of an unstudied work.

Tanya Pancheva - Deputy Minister of Education: "We wish all seventh-graders to be calm, confident in their knowledge. Good luck to everyone! 110,000 students are taking the exam today, of which 55,000 are seventh-graders. Seventh-graders are distributed in 1,637 schools, and tenth-graders in 1,030. There is video surveillance in all schools."