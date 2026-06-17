The number of people employed in the state administration in our country is nearly 99,000 people

The number of people employed under an employment or service relationship in the administration of the executive branch as of the end of March 2026 was 98,600. Of these, 56,000 (56.7 percent) were employed in the central administration, and 42,700 (43.3 percent) in the territorial administration, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) announced on its website.

The number of people employed in the administration as of the end of March 2025 was 98,500, of which 56,100 (56.9 percent) worked in the central administration, and 42,400 in the territorial administration (43.1 percent), according to a report in the NSI.

By the end of December 2025, the number of employees in the administration was 98,400, of which 56,000 were employed in the central administration, and 42,400 in the territorial administration.